Fish Tank Coral Produced Toxin That Nearly Killed FamilyA Texas mother is speaking out after an attempt to clean a fish tank nearly killed her and her entire family.

Tuesday's Show Info. (5/1/18)

Who Is Suspected East Area Rapist And Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo?The former cop also worked for 27 years at a Roseville Save Mart distribution center. He retired last year.

Former Natomas Teacher Will Have To Register As Sex Offender For Inappropriate Photos Of StudentsA former Natomas-area teacher has been sentenced to jail time and will have to register as a sex offender.

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel Fined Over False Fire AlarmsIt's been open for less than three months and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel has racked up thousands of dollars in fines for being a public safety nuisance.

You'll Pay 14% More For Gas This Summer, Forecast SaysSummer driving will be more expensive this year. Thanks, OPEC.

Lawsuit Says Man Spent 18 Days In Prisoner Transport VanThe trip from Winchester, Virginia, to Houston took more than two weeks in a crowded van where inmates had to urinate in bottles and take turns sleeping on the van's floor, according to a federal lawsuit.

