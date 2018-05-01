POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – Authorities are releasing more information on the crash that led to a car being submerged in the river off Highway 50 on Monday.

California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division says a head-on crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the freeway near Randall Tract. It appears that a van being driven by 22-year-old Alameda resident Jacob Shay was heading west on Highway 50 and intentionally drove over double yellow lines – right into the path of an oncoming SUV.

The resulting crash sent the van into the river. The SUV, which was being driven by 29-year-old South Lake Tahoe woman, came to a rest on the shoulder.

Officers say the woman suffered major injuries in the crash. Other drivers jumped in and helped Shay out of his van – he was injured in the crash, authorities say.

Shay was later sent to the Marshall Hospital to be evaluated. CHP says that Shay assaulted a staff member at the hospital, leading him to be arrested.

Shay is now facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery.