ELK GROVE (CBS13) – 8 ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Elk Grove after the mama duck was accidentally hit by a car.

Elk Grove PD posted pictures of an officer and firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department working together Monday morning to save the ducklings from a storm drain near Laguna Springs Dr. and W. Stockton Blvd.

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

The mama duck, who appeared to be okay, watched from a distance and the first responders saved all of her babies.

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

Once the ducklings were freed they and their mama were reunited near the creek and floated off together, according to the post.

