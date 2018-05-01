Border patrol agents found an abandoned duffel bag with a tiger cub inside it on the US-Mexico border. (Credit: US Customs and Border Protection)

(CNN) — Border patrol agents are used to seeing many strange things on the US-Mexico border.

However, when they came across an abandoned black duffel bag Monday, they had to do a double take.

While on duty, the agents saw three people attempting to enter the United States illegally, through Brownsville, Texas.

The men dropped the bag as they fled back to Mexico.

When agents approached, they found an unconscious male tiger stuffed inside.

The nearly four-month-old cub appeared sedated and was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)