SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Has sexy ever left the Golden 1 Center? Because if it has, Justin Timberlake is bringing it back.

Timberlake apparently can’t stop the music and announced several new dates for his “Man of the Woods” tour on Monday. The former boy band member will be making a stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, Nov. 18.

If you can’t catch him then, he also announced a show at Oracle Arena on Dec. 5. Earlier month, Timberlake sold out the SAP Center in San Jose for two nights.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale Monday, May 7 at 10 a.m.