SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gas prices are about a dime away from hitting a peak, at least for the short-term, according to GasBuddy.

Highest average since November 2014

OPEC meeting in June

Expect relief by mid-June

Sacramento averages $3.46 a gallon

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $2.81 a gallon- the highest average since November 2014. In California that price jumps to $3.59 a gallon.

Prices have steadily increased during the past year. On April 30, 2017 drivers in California paid an average of $2.97 a gallon. A month ago we paid $3.49 a gallon.

Last month, GasBuddy warned drivers gas prices would continue to go up as we entered the summer driving season, which runs April-September. Now the head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says we are getting close to the peak. “The national average is now at its highest point since November 2014 with average gas prices advancing in nearly every state. The only good news for motorists? We’re nearing a turning point in the U.S.- gas prices are perhaps just a dime away from hitting a peak for the short-term, pending OPEC’s meeting in June. With refineries well positioned for the summer months, we look for some relief by mid-June, but do expect this summer to remain one of the priciest in the last few as average prices climb close to the psychological $3 per gallon barrier.”

A gallon of regular gas in Sacramento is currently averaging $3.46 a gallon. It’s 2 cents cheaper, $3.44, in Stockton. Modesto registers the cheapest, on average, at $3.39 a gallon.