SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Dunkin’ Donuts will do away with all foam cups in California.

Starting May 1, all California locations will only sell beverages in double-walled paper cups. Users will not need to use a sleeve on the new cup. The lid will also slightly change, but the company says it is similar to the re-closable lid it currently uses. According to a news release, the new double-walled cup is “is made with paperboard certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard.” It also comes in 4 sizes: small, medium, large and extra large.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also change cups in all of its Hawaii and New York City locations. The changes were made as part of its worldwide plan to eliminate polystyrene cups by the middle of 2020. The company estimates that will remove nearly a billion cups from the waste stream a year. It already only uses napkins and bags from 100% recycled paper.

Dunkin’ Donuts has a handful of locations in this region. It previously had plans to open nearly 4 dozen restaurants in the area.