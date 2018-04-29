Big Bounce America

South Natomas Community Park

2901 Truxel Rd., Sacramento

Apr 29, 2018 at 08:00 am – 07:00 pm

Día del Niño

Latino Center of Art and Culture

2700 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95818

Saturday, April 29th (11am-3:00pm)

FREE

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/6th-annual-dia-del-nino-kidday-festival/

Adoption Day!

Cosumnes River College

8401 Center Parkway, Sacramento

Sunday, April 29th (10am-2pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1908881329186978/

https://www.crc.losrios.edu/areas/ct/vt

Spring Yard Sale

7620 Linden Ave, Citrus Heights, Calif

Sunday, April 29th (8am-6pm)

Run4Roseville Schools

Sunday, April 29, 2018

Maidu Regional Park

Race Day Schedule

8:00 a.m. Check-in & Registration Opens

8:30 a.m. Principal Dash

8:45 a.m. 1-Mile Run

9:10 a.m. Group Warm-up

9:15 a.m. 5K Run/Walk Begins

10:10 a.m. Lil’ Ones 100 Meter Dash

10:15 a.m. Awards Ceremony

https://www.rcsdfoundation.org/run4roseville-info

Nonprofit Day at Denio’s

Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet

1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville

Sunday, April 29th (10am-3:00pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/190245711784807/

Ava Rose Wreaths

Instagram: @avarosawreaths

2nd Chance Creations

4459 Spyers Way, Modesto

Facebook & Instagram: @2ndchancecreationsturlock

https://www.facebook.com/2ndchancecreationsturlock

Saving Time in the Kitchen

The Butler’s Pantry

1730 Main St., Escalon

https://www.shopthebutlerspantry.com/

Meditation Group

http://www.nickanicich.com

Bonding Bees

http://bondingbees.com/

Libier Reynolds

http://www.Libier.com

Amador Four Fires

SATURDAY, MAY 5, 2018

11 a.m-4 p.m.

Amador County Fairgrounds

Plymouth, California

@AmadorFourFires

All the best wines

Cuisine from Open Flame

Abundant Activities

http://www.amadorfourfires.com

Healthy Mexican-Inspired Recipe

http://www.princesshouse.com

Healthy Taco Boats

Serves 8 | Time: 15 mins.

Ingredients

– 1 lb. lean ground turkey

– 1 small red onion, chopped

– 2 tomatoes, diced

– 1 garlic clove, chopped

– 1 serrano chile, chopped

– ½ cup tomato sauce

– 1 tsp. ground cumin

– 1 tbsp. paprika

– 2 tsp. sea salt

– 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

– 8 iceberg or romaine lettuce leaves

Toppings

– Grated mozzarella cheese

– Avocado

– Cilantro

– Greek yogurt

Instructions

– Preheat Skillet on Induction Burner at PL7.

– When sprinkled water droplets dance across the surface of the Skillet, add the ground turkey.

– Cover with lid and turn the valve to the Steam-Seal™ position.

– Cook for 5 minutes. Uncover and remove turkey and set aside.

– Clean the Skillet, and then preheat it again on PL7.

– When the Skillet is ready, add onion, tomatoes, garlic, serrano chile, and sauté for 3 minutes.

– Add in the cooked turkey, tomato sauce, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper.

– Stir well to break up the turkey.

– Reduce heat to PL5 and cover.

– Place valve in the Steam-Seal™ position; cook for 7 minutes.

– Serve the mixture over lettuce leaves and add grated cheese and other desired toppings.

May is Bike Month

https://mayisbikemonth.com