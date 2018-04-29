Big Bounce America
South Natomas Community Park
2901 Truxel Rd., Sacramento
Apr 29, 2018 at 08:00 am – 07:00 pm
Día del Niño
Latino Center of Art and Culture
2700 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95818
Saturday, April 29th (11am-3:00pm)
FREE
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/6th-annual-dia-del-nino-kidday-festival/
Adoption Day!
Cosumnes River College
8401 Center Parkway, Sacramento
Sunday, April 29th (10am-2pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1908881329186978/
https://www.crc.losrios.edu/areas/ct/vt
Spring Yard Sale
7620 Linden Ave, Citrus Heights, Calif
Sunday, April 29th (8am-6pm)
Run4Roseville Schools
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Maidu Regional Park
Race Day Schedule
8:00 a.m. Check-in & Registration Opens
8:30 a.m. Principal Dash
8:45 a.m. 1-Mile Run
9:10 a.m. Group Warm-up
9:15 a.m. 5K Run/Walk Begins
10:10 a.m. Lil’ Ones 100 Meter Dash
10:15 a.m. Awards Ceremony
https://www.rcsdfoundation.org/run4roseville-info
Nonprofit Day at Denio’s
Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet
1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville
Sunday, April 29th (10am-3:00pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/190245711784807/
Ava Rose Wreaths
Instagram: @avarosawreaths
2nd Chance Creations
4459 Spyers Way, Modesto
Facebook & Instagram: @2ndchancecreationsturlock
https://www.facebook.com/2ndchancecreationsturlock
Saving Time in the Kitchen
The Butler’s Pantry
1730 Main St., Escalon
https://www.shopthebutlerspantry.com/
Meditation Group
http://www.nickanicich.com
Bonding Bees
http://bondingbees.com/
Libier Reynolds
http://www.Libier.com
Amador Four Fires
SATURDAY, MAY 5, 2018
11 a.m-4 p.m.
Amador County Fairgrounds
Plymouth, California
@AmadorFourFires
All the best wines
Cuisine from Open Flame
Abundant Activities
http://www.amadorfourfires.com
Healthy Mexican-Inspired Recipe
http://www.princesshouse.com
Healthy Taco Boats
Serves 8 | Time: 15 mins.
Ingredients
– 1 lb. lean ground turkey
– 1 small red onion, chopped
– 2 tomatoes, diced
– 1 garlic clove, chopped
– 1 serrano chile, chopped
– ½ cup tomato sauce
– 1 tsp. ground cumin
– 1 tbsp. paprika
– 2 tsp. sea salt
– 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
– 8 iceberg or romaine lettuce leaves
Toppings
– Grated mozzarella cheese
– Avocado
– Cilantro
– Greek yogurt
Instructions
– Preheat Skillet on Induction Burner at PL7.
– When sprinkled water droplets dance across the surface of the Skillet, add the ground turkey.
– Cover with lid and turn the valve to the Steam-Seal™ position.
– Cook for 5 minutes. Uncover and remove turkey and set aside.
– Clean the Skillet, and then preheat it again on PL7.
– When the Skillet is ready, add onion, tomatoes, garlic, serrano chile, and sauté for 3 minutes.
– Add in the cooked turkey, tomato sauce, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper.
– Stir well to break up the turkey.
– Reduce heat to PL5 and cover.
– Place valve in the Steam-Seal™ position; cook for 7 minutes.
– Serve the mixture over lettuce leaves and add grated cheese and other desired toppings.
May is Bike Month
https://mayisbikemonth.com