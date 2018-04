March of Dimes

State Capitol West Steps

1315 10th Street, Sacramento

marchforbabies.org

Date: Saturday, April 28, 2018

Registration: 7:30AM | Start: 8:30 AM

Walk distance: 3 miles

https://www.facebook.com/events/1730927760302166/

Relay For Life of Elk Grove

Joseph Kerr Middle School

8865 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

http://RelayForLife.org

https://acscmsstorage.blob.core.windows.net/cmsfiles/N9ZwfgjOM_m6P8nW.pdf

Elk Grove FitFest

Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Elk Grove Regional Park

FREE Festival

FREE Parking

https://www.facebook.com/events/1970962786456994/

Project Hero Greater Sacramento Honor Ride

Today at 8:30 am opening ceremony; ride starts at 9:00 am

Start/finish at Placer County Association of Realtors

http://r2r.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1452&pg=entry

http://www.projecthero.org

12th “Pride of City Day” Event

Rosa Parks Middle School

FREE Basketball Camp

AGES 8-14yrs old

Kid’s Art Festival

Village Park

4238 Main St., Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Saturday, April 28th (10am-3pm)

FREE

Rancho Cordova Kids Day in the Park

11 AM – 3 PM

Hagan Park

2197 Chase Drive

http://www.CityofRanchoCordova.org/Birthday

SPCA Sac Doggie Dash

William Land Park

3800 Land Park Drive, Sacramento

Saturday, April 28th (8:30am-3pm)

Adults (Age 13+):

Individual $35

Team Member $45

Youth (Age 12 and under):

Individual $20

Team Member $25

https://www.facebook.com/events/1532926540106638/

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/doggy-dash/

Lake Washington Sailing Club’s Open House

2901 Industrial Blvd., Boathouse Road 95691

West Sacramento

Saturday, April 28th. from 10:30 a.m – 3:30 p.m.

Sip, Style & Shop

Alta Arden Goodwill

2040 Alta Arden Expressway

Saturday, April 28th (1pm-4pm)

FREE

Snapt

https://www.snaptnyc.com/

The Fairy Godmother

@TheFairyGodmotherEvents

916.778.8867

Touch My Heart Art

Custom Pet Art

https://touchmyheartart.com/

Golf-Related Food

http://www.idofood.com

Glitter Sunscreen

https://sunshineglitter.com/

Heart for Paws Adoption

25703 County Rd. 95

Davis

Saturday, April 28th (11:30am-2:00pm)

http://www.heartsforpawsrescue.com

http://www.facebook.com/heartsforpawsrescue

Adoption Application: http://www.heartsforpawsrescue.com/consultation-form

Available Dogs http://www.heartsforpawsrescue.com/adopt

Delta Children

https://www.deltachildren.com