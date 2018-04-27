ATLANTA (CBS13) – The E. Coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now made 98 people sick in 22 states, including California.

14 more E. Coli cases reported

8 more states added to outbreak

46 people hospitalized

16 people in California have gotten sick

Consumers warned to not eat romaine lettuce from Yuma, AZ growing region

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the outbreak statistics on Friday morning. It added 14 more cases in 8 states. The number of people sickened is expected to increase as more people test positive for E. Coli. It can take 2-3 weeks between when the person becomes ill with E. Coli and when the illness is reported to the CDC. The current statistics include all illnesses until April 7.

The multi-state outbreak started in late March and is traced to romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona region.

Of the 98 people who’ve become sick, 46 have been hospitalized, including 10 people who have developed kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

California has 16 people who have become sick with E. Coli, including several in Northern California.

Consumers are advised to not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it wasn’t grown in the Yuma, Arizona region. Product labels often don’t identify growing regions. If you have romaine lettuce in your refrigerator you’re advised to throw it away. The E. Coli issue involves whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine, baby romaine, organic romaine, and salads and salad mixes containing romaine.

Restaurants and retailers are being told to not serve or sell romaine lettuce coming from the Yuma, Arizona region. Restaurants and retailers are told to ask their suppliers about the source of the lettuce.

WATCH: LOCAL RESTAURANTS TAKING PRECAUTIONS

The 22 states involved in the outbreak are: Alaska (8), Arizona (5), California (16), Colorado (2), Connecticut (2), Georgia (1), Idaho (10), Illinois (1), Louisiana (1), Michigan (3), Mississippi (1), Missouri (1), Montana (8), New Jersey (7), New York (2), Ohio (3), Pennsylvania (18), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), Washington (5), Wisconsin (1).