CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Law enforcement personnel, including FBI agents, have converged at a Citrus Heights home where a murder suspect has been living. Authorities say the suspect could possibly be the East Area Rapist.

Joseph James Deangelo, 72, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail early Wednesday morning. He was wanted in Ventura County for two counts of murder, according to jail records.

Deangelo, a military veteran, and his wife bought the home in 1980.

The East Area Rapist has been tied to 12 homicides, 45 rapes, and dozens of burglaries across the state in the 1970s and 1980s.

He has not been granted bail.