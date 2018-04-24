Teens Playing Basketball Stop Game, Kneel For Funeral ProcessionA photo of teens taking a knee during a basketball game has gone viral on social media -- not because it was a political message -- but because it was a show of respect for a funeral procession.

Ken RudulphKen Rudulph is the co-host of “Good Day Sacramento.” Ken was born and raised in Sacramento and graduated from Cordova High School (go, Lancers!), then CSUS with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Detectives: Woman Opened Store Credit Accounts Using Stolen IdentityA search is on for a woman suspected of identity theft in the Placer County area.

Tuesday's Show Info. (4/24/18)

Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted For Pres. Trump Then ApologizesShania Twain has apologized for saying if she were American she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he’s offensive. Twain made the comments in an interview with The Guardian that was published over the weekend.

Free Apple On Flight Costs Woman Huge Fine At CustomsA woman in Arvada plans to fight in court against a $500 fine that she received for bringing a sliced apple through Customs.

Voters In 2021 Could Decide If California Becomes Its Own CountryCalifornians may vote in 2021 about whether our state should become an independent country

Monkeys Don't Own Selfie RightsA U.S. appeals court has ruled in a case over selfies taken by a monkey that lawsuits can't be filed claiming animals have copyrights to photos

Monday's Show Info. (4/23/18)

Injured Veteran Receives First Total Penis, Scrotum TransplantThe Johns Hopkins reconstructive surgery team has successfully performed the first total penis and scrotum transplant in the world.