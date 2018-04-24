SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An unruly passenger who witnesses say was smoking a vape pen on the jetway allegedly knocked over a flight attendant on Tuesday.
The incident happened on a flight departing from Sacramento to Salt Lake City.
Video of the incident captured the audio of the confrontation.
Witnesses say the passenger was smoking a vape pen on the jetway and was confronted by a flight attendant and the pilot. He then got off the plane, but apparently tried to get back on board to get a bag.
The flight attendant told him he couldn’t re-enter the plane, which prompted the confrontation caught on video.
Delta officials confirmed a passenger was removed from the flight during boarding.