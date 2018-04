ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities say a senior couple reported missing from Elk Grove Monday and considered at-risk has been found safe.

The Sassmans have been found and are safe. We appreciate everyone helping spread the word! — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 24, 2018

Police notified the public after Dale and Donna Sassman went missing from their residence in the Elk Grove area Monday night. They were seen a few hours later in the Lincoln area.

Police say the man suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and woman suffers from dementia.