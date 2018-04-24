SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Big Bounce America is visiting Sacramento this weekend!

The 10,000 square foot bounce house is 32 feet tall and is said to be the biggest in the world. Organizers of the bounce house tour say families walk through the inflatable castle and can play on an obstacle course, basketball court, giant slide and ball pit. A DJ booth, dance floor and lights also will keep people entertained.

The Big Bounce America will be at the South Natomas Community Center from April 27-29. Tickets are required for a session/time slot and cost anywhere from $10-$25. There are 2 levels of tickets- Bounce House Only and Bounce House & Bounce Village. You can upgrade to an all-day, unlimited access pass for the Bounce Village. The sessions include: Toddler (children 3 and under), Junior (age 7 and under), Bigger Kids (age 15 and under) and Adults (anyone over age 16). Sessions last an hour. Participants can’t wear shoes or have bare feet, so bring your socks!