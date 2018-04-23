(CNN/AP) – A rental van collided with 8 to 10 pedestrians on a busy street north of downtown Toronto, Canada, on Monday, Toronto Police said.

Stephen Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire, confirmed that there have been multiple casualties. A large presence of Toronto fire, police and EMS personnel on scene, Powell said. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the Ryder rental van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said.

Police have arrested the suspect.

Toronto paramedics are treating multiple patients, according to Kim McKinnon, superintendent for the Toronto paramedics.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is not yet known, police said.

Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto. Subway service was suspended in the area of the incident.

Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)