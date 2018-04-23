SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of Stephon Clark was released from jail on Monday afternoon and spoke with CBS13 he says in an effort to set the record straight.

Clark says he had an epiphany in jail, saying he’s had a hard time coping with his brother’s death. But he insists he’s not mentally ill.

“I thought I had mental health issues, but I talked to a chaplain in there and they told me I gotta quit saying that, ’cause I don’t have that,” he said.

Clark made his first court appearance on Monday on charges that he assaulted his roommate, vandalized their home and abused the 911 system.

Clark was held without bail since his Thursday arrest, but a judge released him on the condition that he stop making “annoying” 911 calls and keep at least 100 feet away from the woman he’s accused of threatening with a deadly weapon.

“I’m the first court appearance to have that reduced to a misdemeanor suggests that maybe someone didn’t view it properly or there were other factors that came in,” said Clark’s attorney Jeffrey Fletcher.

Fletcher is making arrangements to move Clark’s things out of the house.

“Anybody would want their stuff back,” he said.

Prosecutors had invited Clark to apply for acceptance to a mental health court during Monday’s hearing. If he completed that program, charges would be dropped.

The 25-year-old has been open about his mental struggles since his brother Stephon Clark was killed by police last month. He was shot and killed while in his mother’s Meadowview yard on March 18.

We approached his grandmother, Sequita Thompson, who said only: “Talk to my attorney.”

Stevante’s next court appearance is May 9.