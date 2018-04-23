PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is on for a woman suspected of identity theft in the Placer County area.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of a woman on Monday who allegedly has been opening several fraudulent retail credit accounts. The woman used someone else’s identity to open the accounts, detectives say.

We are is asking for the public’s help in identifying this woman. She is suspected of using victim’s personal ID information to open several retail credit accounts. She then made several purchases in Placer County and the Bay Area. Reward offered.💰https://t.co/J79TaWt0d8 pic.twitter.com/NvgRaDZQL6 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) April 23, 2018

Detectives say the woman has used the fraudulent accounts at several stores in Placer County and the Bay Area.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact detectives at (530) 889-7800.

A reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest is being offered.