CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

In-N-Out Voted America's Favorite Quick Service RestaurantIn-N-Out is once again America's favorite quick-service restaurant

The CW Developing a “Supernatural” Spinoff

Sacramento International Airport Experiencing Record Number of PassengersMore people flew in and out of Sacramento International Airport in January, February and March than any other year in the airport's history

Marijuana Holiday Started in NorCalMyriad marijuana enthusiasts around the world plan to celebrate the plant on Friday in home to the number 420

California Gov. Brown's Top Adviser Dies After Cancer BattleNancy McFadden, the chief of staff to California Gov. Jerry Brown and the driving force behind many of his key initiatives, died Thursday in her home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 59.

Cracker Barrel Set To Hire More Than 200 People For New Sacramento LocationCracker Barrel is getting ready to start hiring for its new location the Arden Arcade area.