Lemon Glazed Krispy Kreme Donuts
http://www.krispykreme.com/

City Kitchen Sacramento
https://www.citykitchensacramento.com/

Jack & Jill Black Party
The Urban Ballroom
1025 9th Street, Sacramento
Saturday
7 PM – 11:30 PM
http://www.jjsac.org/

Beginner’s Belly Dance, Champagne & Shimmy
Sunday Nights at 6 p.m.
Apr 29 – May 13
Agapé Flow Studio, Modesto
https://www.agapeflowfitness.com/

Folsom Garden Club Tour
4/28 & 4/29
11am – 4pm
$20 – Purchase the tickets in Folsom at Green Acres, Raleys, Bushnells, the Blossom Shop, American River Ace Hardware

Folsom Garden Club
Instagram & Facebook @Folsom.garden.club
http://www.forsomgarden.org

Manly Minute: 5 Ways to Picnic Like a Man
https://www.esquire.com/food-drink/a14502/picnic-like-a-man-9833933/

Listen Live