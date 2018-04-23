FRANKLINGTON, La. (CBS) — A photo of teens mostly taking a knee during a basketball game has gone viral on social media — not because it was a political message — but because it was a show of respect for a funeral procession.

During a recent funeral, the procession was passing by the basketball court, and as it did, the boys put down the basketball and took a knee, giving Lynn Bickham Bievenu a chance to snap the photo below.

Of the gesture, Bienvenu wrote in a Facebook post: “This meant a great deal to our family. May God bless each one as I feel they will achieve greatness.”

Bienvenu told TV station WAFB she was part of the procession for her cousin Velma Kay Crows.

“They took a knee not out of disrespect but honor. They [sic] was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing,” she wrote.

The post has received a lot of positive comments complimenting the teens for their act of respect.