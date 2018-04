Digital License Plates Will Start Appearing on CA CarsCar dealerships in the area will start selling digital license plates to customers

Dog Found Abandoned in Plastic Bin, Covered in Feces and UrineA 2-year-old pit bull found stuffed into a plastic bin and abandoned in a parking lot will be put up for adoption soon

High School Berkeley Teacher Who Brought Bazooka To Class Placed On LeaveA high school teacher who brought a decommissioned bazooka into this Berkeley classroom has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Dad Delivers Baby Boy on Modesto RoadA surprise special delivery in Modesto this morning- a healthy baby boy!

E.Coli Outbreak Linked to Lettuce Now in CaliforniaCalifornia is now added to a multi-state E.coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce

Burned Out Silicon Valley Home Listed For $1.48 MillionCall it a hot new trend in Bay Area real estate — buyers snapping up burned-out and condemned properties for prices that could buy a mansion in most places.

$80.3 Million Recycling Fraud Conspiracy Bust in SacramentoFive people were arrested and charged in an $80.3 million recycling fraud conspiracy based out of Sacramento County

California Bill Would Treat Conversion Therapy As Consumer FraudThe bill would make conversion therapy a form of consumer fraud; and outlaw any so-called therapy that aims to change the same-sex attractions of gay people.

Stephon Clark's Brother Stevante Arrested On Suspicion Of Making ThreatsStevante Clark, the outspoken brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, has been arrested.