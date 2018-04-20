Filed Under:Demetris Spencer, West Sacramento, West Sacramento Police Department

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police in West Sacramento are turning to the public for help to locate an 11-year-old boy who is missing.

Demetris Spencer was last seen in the 6th Street area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. He’s described as Black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair and braids. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with white grey and white lettering that reads “And One Basketball” (seen below) and blue jeans.

11 Year Old Boy Reported Missing In West Sacramento

(Credit: Handout/West Sacramento PD)

If you see Demetris or know where he is, you’re asked to contact West Sacramento Police Department Dispatch at (916) 372-3375.

