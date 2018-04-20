ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A 2-year-old pit bull found stuffed into a plastic bin and abandoned in a parking lot will be put up for adoption soon.

The dog, now named Rory, was found in a corner of the Atlantic Street Pet Emergency Center in Roseville. The dog was trapped in a blue bin with holes poked in the top. The dog was covered in his own feces and his feet were stained yellow from lying in his own urine. Rory was severely dehydrated when he was found. “It’s unclear how long Rory was trapped, but considering the condition he was in, it must’ve been quite some time,” said Leilani Fratis, Chief Executive Officer of the Placer SPCA.

Atlantic Street gave the dog initial care and then Rory was brought to Placer SPCA. Fratis said, “Despite the terror he was put through, Rory is an exceptionally sweet and trusting dog.”

Rory is now fully vaccinated and is being neutered. He passed all of his health and behavior tests. He will be ready for adoption soon.