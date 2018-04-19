SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help this morning finding an at-risk missing man.

Forty-six-year-old Mihai Dumbra was last seen near his home on Summerwood Circle in Sacramento around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and light blue slip-on sandals.

Dumbra, who answers to the name Peter, has diminished mental capacity and speaks limited English. Family members say it is common for Peter to wander from his home, but he has never been gone for extended periods of time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department.