LOUISVILLE, CO (CBS13) – In-N-Out is once again America’s favorite quick-service restaurant.

Market Force Information polled 11,5000 people and ranked California-based In-N-Out the top burger chain. Culver’s, Five Guys, Smashburger and Steak n’ Shake rounded out the top 5. Burger King, Jack in the Box and McDonald’s were the bottom 3.

Market Force also polled people on a variety of Customer Experience Attributes. In-N-Out came in first in all 8 categories: Staff Friendliness, Value for Money Spent, Speed or Service, Overall Cleanliness, Food Quality, Curb Appeal, Atmosphere and Healthy Options.

The survey also looked at other customer favorites. Favorite Sandwich Chain went to the East Coast staple Wawa. It took the top spot from Firehouse Subs. Jersey Mike’s ranked 3rd, followed by Jimmy John’s and Jason’s Deli. Arby’s was ranked last.

The Mexican Food title in Market Force’s survey went to Chipotle Mexican Grill. El Pollo Loco came in 2nd, Qdoba 3rd, Moe’s Southwest Grill 4th and Taco Cabana 5th. Taco Bell came in last.

In the Pizza Chain poll, Pizza Ranch, which is based in Iowa, took the title from Marco’s Pizza. The Ohio-based chain slipped to 3rd. Papa Murphy’s came in 2nd. Domino’s and Papa John’s also made the top 5.

Lastly, Market Force polled people on Favorite Chicken Chain and the title went to Chick-fil-A for the 4th straight year. Raising Cane’s, which is based in Louisiana, was 2nd, followed by Zaxby’s, El Pollo Loco and Boston Market. Customers ranked KFC last.