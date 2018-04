Engine Explosion On Southwest Flight Kills 1 Passenger, Injures 7 OthersSouthwest issued a statement saying it was aware the flight was diverted to Philadelphia with 143 passengers and crew aboard and was transporting them to the terminal.

18-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Stockton NeighborhoodOne person has been shot at a home in the 4100 block of Colfax Court. Police have closed off a portion of the court as they investigate.

Tuesday's Show Info. (4/17/18)

Ticks Return As Temperatures Climb, Posing Dangers For Outdoor PetsWhile we're glad the warm weather is back, it brings with it some annoying and potentially dangerous side effects.

David Copperfield's Vanishing Trick ExplainedA Nevada jury is getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at a David Copperfield disappearing act

Cracker Barrel Set To Hire More Than 200 People For New Sacramento LocationCracker Barrel is getting ready to start hiring for its new location the Arden Arcade area.

One In 8 People Have Cocaine On Their Hands, Study FindsResearchers at the University of Surrey discovered that 13 percent of drug-free individuals had illegal drugs mixed in with their fingerprints.

UC Davis Adding Two Varsity Women's SportsUC Davis is adding women's beach volleyball and women's equestrian to its Athletic Department.

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 3 In RocklinPolice and firefighters are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Rocklin.

Steph Curry and the Warriors Top NBA Sales This SeasonSteph Curry is the most popular jersey in the NBA again this season