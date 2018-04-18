Photo Credit: Thinkstock

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento region ranks 5th in the nation for worst ozone pollution, up 3 spots since 2017. The American Lung Association revealed the ranking in its annual “State of the Air” report. The Modesto region also made the top 10- coming in 7th in the nation. Last year it ranked 6th.

El Dorado County was the most smog polluted county in the Sacramento region. It experienced 39.3 unhealthy ozone day- a week more than in the 2017 report.

Yolo County experienced the fewest unhealthy ozone days, 2.7.

Sacramento County had 31.8 unhealthy ozone days.

The 2018 report shows ozone levels rose due to warm temperatures in 2016 and that led to more unhealthy air days. All counties in the metro area experienced more unhealthy ozone days compared to the year before. However, Sacramento experienced a 56% reduction in unhealthy ozone days since the 2000 report.

Overall, the State of the Air report shows 90% of Californians live in areas with unhealthy air at some point during the year.

Los Angeles ranked worst in the state and the nation for ozone pollution.

The State of the Air 2018 report is based on air quality monitoring data collected from 2014-16. This report does not include the 2017 wildfires.