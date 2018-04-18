In the wake of ongoing unrest over the shooting death of Stephon Clark, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert held a press conference.

In it, she revealed that the investigation is currently in the hands of the Sacramento Police Department. Once that investigation is complete and the autopsies have been concluded — one by the county coroner and one by Clark’s family — the district attorney’s office will review the findings.

“The community has a right to a fair and independent review,” said Schubert.

She said the state attorney general’s office is also doing its own investigation.

Here are the main points from the press conference:

"Can Sacramento County be a model for moving forward?" DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

AG is doing its own investigation and legal review- DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

"I have great respect for our Attorney General"- DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

"We base a decision on the facts and the law. We do not take these cases lightly"- DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

The DAs review begins when PD complete investigation is complete – DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

DA investigators have access to witnesses and scene- DA Schubert #StephenClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

DEVELOPING: Sac Co DA on #StephonClark shooting: “The community has a right to a fair & independent review” @CBSSacramento — Tony Lopez (@tlomedia) April 18, 2018

"The role of the DAs office is not to provide an opinion" DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

2 questions for consideration of charges- has a crime been committed? Can we prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt?- DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

Sacramento DAs office reviews 35,000 cases a year — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

From 2011-2015 DAs office didn't conduct legal reviews- DA Schubert #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

There is no legal obligation for DAs to conduct reviews- DA Schubert on #StephonClark — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

"I understand there is a lot of anger, frustration and confusion" DA Schubert on #StephonClark case — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

DA Schubert says the #StephonClark case is not in her office yet — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018

"The reality is what happened to #StephonClark is a tragedy" DA Schubert — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) April 18, 2018