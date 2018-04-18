In the wake of ongoing unrest over the shooting death of Stephon Clark, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert held a press conference.
In it, she revealed that the investigation is currently in the hands of the Sacramento Police Department. Once that investigation is complete and the autopsies have been concluded — one by the county coroner and one by Clark’s family — the district attorney’s office will review the findings.
“The community has a right to a fair and independent review,” said Schubert.
She said the state attorney general’s office is also doing its own investigation.
Here are the main points from the press conference: