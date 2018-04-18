SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Sacramento man who is considered to be at-risk.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Fristoe was last seen on April 9 when police dropped him off at the Union Gospel Mission on Bannon Street, his mother says. There were no beds available for him so he left.

Michael’s mother says he’s developmentally disabled and suffers from bipolar disorder, adding his home life hasn’t been great lately. She says she called police after he allegedly assaulted her.

Police say he was wearing a black knit cap, blue backpack and red and black Nike shoes. He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

If you happen to see him, please call 911.