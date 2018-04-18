BERKELEY, CA - MARCH 25: Medicinal marijuana user Dave Karp smokes marijuana at the Berkeley Patients Group March 25, 2010 in Berkeley, California. California Secretary of State Debra Bowen certified a ballot initiative late yesterday to legalize the possession and sale of marijuana in the State of California after proponents of the measure submitted over 690,000 signatures. The measure will appear on the November 2 general election ballot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN RAFAEL (AP) — Myriad marijuana enthusiasts around the world plan to celebrate the plant on Friday in home to the number 420.

Friday happens to be April 20, or 4/20, and has emerged as marijuana’s annual high holiday. The five Northern California men credited with linking the number to marijuana smoking nearly 50 years ago now serve as the day’s unofficial grandmasters.

The five men say they came up with 420 as a code to smoke marijuana in while attending the same suburban San Francisco high school in 1971. The number was code to meet at 4:20 p.m.

Millions of dollars have been made over the years exploiting the number and dozens of 420-related trademarks have been issued. The Waldos hold none. But they are starting to cash in, if only a little.