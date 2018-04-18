Follow CBS13 on Facebook and join the discussion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The American River draws thousands of swimmers and boaters each year, especially as the warm temperatures move in. But there are concerns about E. coli levels within Sacramento’s waterways after recent tests by the Central Valley water board showed high levels of the bacteria.

The Water Board is conducting weekly water sampling for E. coli bacteria at nine sites. Representatives say recent water quality monitoring shows that the lower section of the American River continues to have elevated levels of the bacteria at some sites — posing an increased risk to recreational users of the river.

So far, Sacramento County officials have not received any reports of illnesses.

“Successful day of fishing? Not so far. Hopefully, I’ll catch something,” said Peter Xiong.

Xiong and his friend Andy Vang of Sacramento are out fishing on the American river in Discovery Park every other weekend.

“When temperatures get to 70 or 80 degrees, that’s when fishing gets good, and people are swimming a lot when it’s warmer,” he said.

The water board says information gathered by the additional testing will help county health officials and park managers better determine the level of risk to people who use the river for boating, swimming, kayaking, fishing and other recreational activities. Elevated levels could lead to public warnings or restricted access to the waterway.

“It’s a bit concerning because if it gets up in the 80s this weekend, there could be hundreds of people that get in the water,” said Paul Powell, who goes to Discovery Park often.

Sacramento County’s health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye says most strains of E. coli are harmless, but some can pose a threat to human health.

The big question now is what’s the source?

“We need to look not only at results, but what could be causing those high results, is it causing people to fall sick, and if there are additional steps we need to take,” said Kasirye.

Tiscornia Beach, which sits at the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers has recorded E. coli levels that were 7 times higher than levels set by the EPA. The water board is also launching a yearlong study using DNA testing to determine the sources of E. coli bacteria.

Meanwhile, county officials said they have no plans to close beaches as of yet, but will put up signage

Dr. Kasirye urges visitors to the rivers to take precautions.

“It’s important to practice safe habits. People need to make sure they shower after they swim, do not drink the water, and do not wash fruits or vegetables with the water,” said Dr. Kasirye.

Here are some things you can do to protect yourself from E. coli: