One In 8 People Have Cocaine On Their Hands, Study FindsResearchers at the University of Surrey discovered that 13 percent of drug-free individuals had illegal drugs mixed in with their fingerprints.

Ticks Return As Temperatures Climb, Posing Dangers For Outdoor PetsWhile we're glad the warm weather is back, it brings with it some annoying and potentially dangerous side effects.

Monday's Show Info. (4/16/18)

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 3 In RocklinPolice and firefighters are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Rocklin.

Fewer Dental Cavities Found In Young People, But Minorities Still Most At RiskThe percentage of young people with dental cavities in the United States dropped from 50% in 2012 to just over 43% in 2016.

Dogs In Poor Health Being Dumped In ClarksburgA disturbing trend of dog cruelty and dumping has been happening in a quiet, rural area of Yolo County.

UC Davis Adding Two Varsity Women's SportsUC Davis is adding women's beach volleyball and women's equestrian to its Athletic Department.

Huey Lewis Cancels Tour After Losing Hearing

Bomb Threats Made Against School Districts In Sacramento, Calaveras CountyPolice investigated a bomb threat made against a school district in Sacramento this morning.

Sugar Bowl Resort Upgrading Snowmaking EquipmentSugar Bowl Resort will spend $3 million to upgrade and expand its snowmaking equipment this summer