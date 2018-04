STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating a homicide in Stockton.

One male was reportedly shot and killed at a home in the 4100 block of Colfax Court. Police have closed off a portion of the court as they investigate.

SPD is investigating a homicide in the 4100 block of Colfax Court. A male was found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. PIO is on-scene. pic.twitter.com/hqGaAjjDRL — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) April 17, 2018

No other information is currently available.