SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cracker Barrel is getting ready to start hiring for its new location the Arden Arcade area.

The company will begin hiring for part and full-time jobs starting May 14.

More than 200 positions are up for grabs.

The restaurant, located at 1000 Howe Avenue, is scheduled to open by mid-June. It replaces the New Canton Buffet, which closed in late 2017.

Interested candidates can apply at Cracker Barrel’s website: http://CrackerBarrel.com/careers.

Cracker Barrel is known for its memorabilia and Americana décor that reflects the culture of its surroundings. In a statement Tuesday the company said it will include décor pieces that include the gold rush era, the river city legacy, and California’s agricultural industry.

Here’s a sampling of some pieces you’ll see inside: