File photo

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) – A skier has died at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort today.

Jeffrey R. Pearlstein, 33, of Kings Beach, was skiing on a steep run in the Keyhole area around 11 a.m. when he apparently lost control and crashed.

Ski patrol, North Tahoe Fire, and Placer County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to his location and tried lifesaving procedures on Pearlstein, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies urge skiers to wear a helmet, ski within their skill level, and ski with a buddy. Authorities haven’t said if any of these factors contributed to Pearlstein’s death.