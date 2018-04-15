Qualifying CA Community College Students Guaranteed UC AdmissionCalifornia community college students will now be guaranteed admission into a UC undergraduate school as long as they qualify.

Sunday's Show Info. (4/15/18)

Drug Testing Could Soon Be Required For Food StampsThe Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require certain food stamp recipients to undergo drug testing, handing a win to conservatives who've long sought ways to curb the safety net program.

Uber Will Conduct Yearly Background, Driving ChecksUber will now require drivers to undergo criminal background checks.

Sacramento's Most EligibleIt’s time again to crown Sacramento’s most eligible bachelor and bachelorette.

Comedian Pablo Francisco Injured After Falling Off Stage In SacramentoComedian Pablo Francisco is recovering after falling off the stage at The Punchline comedy club in Sacramento on Saturday.

'Sweet Tooth' Gene Linked To Having Less Body Fat, Study FindsA new study has found that people with a specific gene which makes them crave sugary treats actually have less body fat than others.

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 3 In RocklinPolice and firefighters are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Rocklin.

Huey Lewis Cancels Tour After Losing Hearing

Saturday's Show Info. (4/14/18)