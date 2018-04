Two-Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 3 In RocklinPolice and firefighters are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Rocklin.

Huey Lewis Cancels Tour After Losing Hearing

Bomb Threats Made Against School Districts In Sacramento, Calaveras CountyPolice investigated a bomb threat made against a school district in Sacramento this morning.

Saturday's Show Info. (4/14/18)

Police: Man Dies After Tampering With Electrical Wires In Front Of Oakdale Culinary SchoolOfficers are investigating a death in front of Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute Monday morning.

Tax Day 2018: Deals And Free Stuff On April 17Tax Day is almost here, and while it's never fun to owe money to the government, at least you can get some free stuff out of it.

Comedian T.J. Miller Arrested For Alleged Fake Bomb Threat On Amtrak TrainFormer "Silicon Valley" star Todd Joseph "T.J." Miller is facing a federal charge that he allegedly called in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train, officials said Tuesday.

US Launches Strikes Against Targets Associated With Syria's Chemical Weapons ProgramPresident Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Arden Arcade Area Of SacramentoA man was arrested following a standoff at a home in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento.

Will Ferrell And 3 Others Treated After Rollover Freeway CrashVideo shows that actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.