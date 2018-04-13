SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two protesters who were arrested during a chaotic night of protesting near the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office have been released from jail.

Police say protesters were in the parking lot of the office and some were blocking vehicles and employees from leaving. The two who were arrested wouldn’t disperse following the officers’ orders, say police.

Black Lives Matter has held protests outside the district attorney’s office three days a week for the past three weeks. They say the protests will continue until charges are announced against the two officers who shot Stephon Clark.

The death of Clark has prompted a national discussion on police violence. Clark was shot to death in his grandmother’s backyard after police say he broke into vehicles in the neighborhood on March 18.

Police released body camera and helicopter camera video showing Clark’s final moments, including the quick decision by police to open fire. Officers in the video could be heard saying Clark had a gun, but later evidence showed no gun, just a cellphone.