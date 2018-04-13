NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: Singer Huey Lewis attends the \"Back To The Future\" New York special anniversary screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on October 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Singer Huey Lewis has canceled his tour, according to his Twitter page.

The New York City native tweeted that two months ago he lost most of his hearing before a show in Dallas.

He says he can still hear a little, but that he can’t hear music well enough to sing.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” Lewis said in a post on his Facebook page. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing,” he continued.

“The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to ﬁnd pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to ﬁnd an answer,” said Lewis. “The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve.”

Lewis had shows scheduled in Wisconsin, Alabama and Maryland.

“Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows,” Lewis continued. “Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances.

A post on the Wisconsin State Fair web site said that people who bought tickets to see a Lewis performance there would be getting a refund.