Walmart Renovating 6 Stores in Sacramento RegionWalmart will renovate 6 stores in this region in 2018.

Gas Prices Increasing 14% This SummerGas prices are expected to increase 14% this summer compared to last. That would push the average price for a gallon of gas in California to just over $4.

Transitional Kindergarten May Include All 4-Year-Old'sA proposed Senate bill would expand California's transitional Kindergarten program to include all 4-year-old's. Currently only 4-year-old's born between September 2 and December 2 are eligible.

California May Issue Specialty License Plates for VeteransVeterans might get their own California license plates soon.

Family Fights City Hall Over Illegal PlayhouseZoe Adomeit, 3, loves the treehouse her dad’s building for her. But she’s not allowed to play there very often.

Sheriff: Motorcycle Rider Found Shot On Highway 26 In Calaveras CountyAuthorities are investigating after a motorcycle rider was apparently shot and killed Sunday evening.

Thursday's Show Info. (4/12/18)

Comedian T.J. Miller Arrested For Alleged Fake Bomb Threat On Amtrak TrainFormer "Silicon Valley" star Todd Joseph "T.J." Miller is facing a federal charge that he allegedly called in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train, officials said Tuesday.

Billboard Supporting President Trump Vandalized In San JoseThere are some new political signs along U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose that have some drivers doing a double take.

Modesto Man Suspected Of Killing Wife ArrestedA man who was suspected of murdering his wife in Modesto has been arrested.