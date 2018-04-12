(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Californians could get their chance to vote on whether California should be split into three states.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper, who authored and chaired the initiative dubbed “CAL 3” says he’s received 600,000 signatures — well beyond the 365,880 needed to qualify the initiative for the November ballot. He said in a statement Thursday the signatures will be submitted to election officials next week.

“This is an unprecedented show of support on behalf of every corner of California to create three state governments that emphasize representation, responsiveness, reliability and regional identity,” wrote Draper.

The initiative proposes a central state consisting of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and San Benito counties; a southern state made up of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Tulare, Inyo, Madera and Mono counties; and the 40 remaining counties grouped into a northern state. The states’ names would be determined by its residents.

Even if the initiative makes the ballot and Californians vote to split the state, Congress would still need to vote on the change.

“The unanimous support for CAL 3 from all 58 of California’s counties to reach this unprecedented milestone in the legislative process is the signal that across California, we are united behind CAL 3 to create a brighter future for everyone,” Draper said.

Draper says he’s holding a press conference today at 4:30 p.m. at his investment firm in San Mateo to discuss CAL 3.