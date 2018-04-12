SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the end of an era for Sacramento Kings color commentator and analyst Jerry Reynolds.

He stepped away from his role as a courtside television broadcaster after Wednesday night’s season finale at the Golden 1 Center.

He’s adored by fans.

“I’m going to miss Jerry Reynolds. I love him,” said Kings fan Margo Schullerts.

For nearly two decades, Reynolds added flare and flavor to Sacramento Kings games.

“He’s got such a nice droll sense of humor is what I like, and he kind of tones grant down a little bit. They make a good pair,” said Schullerts.

His quick wit pulled fans into the action.

“He always has a couple of quips to fit in there. It just makes everybody laugh,” said Chary Dunn.

His deep knowledge of the game kept people watching.

Reynolds arrived in Sacramento with the Kings from Kansas City. An assistant coach at the time, he was later a head coach during the late 1980’s. He also held roles in the Kings’ front office before stepping in front of the camera as a color commentator.

“You get what you see. He’s folksy; he’s down-home. He loves people,” said close friend and Kings radio broadcaster Gary Gerould.

He says Reynolds is a special type of talent filled with Jerry-isms.

“Hip-pity hop to the barber shop” has been one of his classics,” said Gerould.

The Kings played a tribute video during Wednesday ’s final game.

Fans gave Reynolds a standing ovation at the video’s conclusion.

“Working with grant on the broadcast itself, you know I’ll miss that,” Said Reynolds before the game.

An emotional Reynolds says he’ll miss the atmosphere and mostly being surrounded by fans.

“I feel like I work for the fans. I’m their employee. I’ll try and be a good employee in my last game, just like the first one,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds will still work with the Kings organization. He will do some pre and post game broadcasting during the home games.

Former King Doug Christie will be taking over for Reynolds next season.