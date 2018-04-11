Police: Man Dies After Tampering With Electrical Wires In Front Of Oakdale Culinary SchoolOfficers are investigating a death in front of Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute Monday morning.

Fake Marijuana That Likely Contained Rat Poison Kills 3, Sickens 100Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and sickened more than 100 others in the last month.

Comedian T.J. Miller Arrested For Alleged Fake Bomb Threat On Amtrak TrainFormer "Silicon Valley" star Todd Joseph "T.J." Miller is facing a federal charge that he allegedly called in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train, officials said Tuesday.

Video Claims To Show Kern County Sheriff Saying It's 'Better Financially' To Kill Suspects Than To 'Cripple' ThemA 12-year-old video showing a sheriff discussing the cost of inmate and suspect deaths has sparked controversy in the California county where he is facing re-election.

Wednesday's Show Info. (4/11/18)

Friday's Show Info. (2/2/18)

Man Used Fake School Shooting As Diversion To Rob Bank, FBI SaysAccording to the FBI, William Francis Minore used a phony school shooting and other similar emergencies as a distraction while he held up banks in Empire and Lake Ann at gunpoint.

Best Places To Pick Summer Fruit In SacramentoIt is that time of year again to fix salads daily and use the freshest fruits and vegetables available. To do that you may want to take the family on a u-pick date. A u-pick date would be a time where you all go out to one of the local farms and “u-pick” the fruits and vegetables that you want to take home and place on your dinner table. Set aside a day in the near future where you and the family can spend some quality time getting back to your roots and picking fruit and vegetables for your table salads.

Woman Found Mauled To Death By Her 2 Dogs In VirginiaBethany Stevens' father went looking for her Thursday night. When he found his daughter, investigators said the 22-year-old's two pit bulls Tonka and Pac-Man were standing guard over her body.

Show Info - June 7, 2014