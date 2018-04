Police: Man Dies After Tampering With Electrical Wires In Front Of Oakdale Culinary SchoolOfficers are investigating a death in front of Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute Monday morning.

Sheriff: Motorcycle Rider Found Shot On Highway 26 In Calaveras CountyAuthorities are investigating after a motorcycle rider was apparently shot and killed Sunday evening.

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.

Tuesday's Show Info. (4/10/18)

New Restaurant: Flako’s Takos TaqueriaA brother and sister team has opened their own taqueiria in Elk Grove and hope to introduce new Mexican dishes to Northern California.

Woman Buys Bakery's Entire Cupcake Selection In Reaction To Fat ShamingA woman got sweet revenge after being fat shamed at a bakery in Indiana.

IKEA SleepoverIKEA is collecting stuffed animals and educational toys to donate to 6 children's charities including UC David Children's Hospital.

Spirit Halloween Recalls PAW PATROL Hat With FlashlightA flashlight sold as part of a PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat can pose burn and fire hazards and is now being recalled. The batteries in the flashlight can overheat.

Show Info - 4/8/17