A poster identifies the family members reported missing as 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhanty and 9-year-old Saachi.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a family of four has been missing since last week while on a road trip from Portland, Oregon, to their home in Santa Clarita, California.

San Jose police said Tuesday a relative called on April 8 to report the Thottapilly family missing.

Police say the family was expected at a relative’s home in San Jose on April 6 but did not arrive, and hasn’t been heard from since April 5.

A “missing” poster on Facebook identifies the family members as 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhanty and 9-year-old Saachi. Their car is a maroon or burgundy 2016 Honda Pilot with license plates 7MMX138.

The poster says their last known location was the “Klamath-Redwood National Park area.”

Heavy rain fell on that northwestern California region last week.