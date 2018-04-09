MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle rider was apparently shot and killed Sunday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 26, west of Mokelumne Hill.

Highway 26 West of Mokelumne Hill https://t.co/oQXPV31XKr — Calaveras Sheriff's (@CALAVERASCSO) April 9, 2018

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a motorcycle rider down a little after 5:30 p.m. Officers and medics who responded soon found that the motorcyclist appeared to have been shot.

Medics took the rider to a hospital in San Andreas, but he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this point.

Calaveras County: SR-26 at SR-49 is closed due to earlier incident. Estimated time to reopen is 2pm. — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) April 9, 2018

Highway 26 between Mokelumne Hill and Paloma Road is closed due to the investigation. Caltrans estimates that the road will reopen around 2 p.m. Monday.