Sacramento Settles Police Beating Lawsuit, Will Pay Man $550KSacramento has agreed to reform its policing practices and pay a black man $550,000 after a police officer threw him to the ground and repeatedly punched his face.

Tennessee Teacher Who Took Teen To California For Sex Pleads GuiltyFormer forensics teacher Tad Cummins, 51, also pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice before U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in federal court in Nashville.

Roseville High Student Arrested For Allegedly Writing Note Threatening To Shoot Staff MemberPolice arrested a student yesterday at Roseville High School after a letter threatening to shoot a school staff member was allegedly found in his possession.

Judge Admits To Stealing Neighbor's PantiesA New York judge accused of breaking into a neighbor's home to steal her worn panties pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony burglary charge.

Woman Buys Bakery's Entire Cupcake Selection In Reaction To Fat ShamingA woman got sweet revenge after being fat shamed at a bakery in Indiana.

Baby Wipes Tied To 'Perfect Storm' Of Child Food Allergies, Study SaysResearchers from Northwestern University say that a combination of genetics, allergens in dust, food choices, and the effects of infant cleansing wipes on the skin are all part of a package that triggers allergies.

Vaping Now An Epidemic Among US High SchoolersA sharp spike in vaping and the use of e-cigarettes by students has grabbed the attention of the US Food and Drug Administration.