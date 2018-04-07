Plant Sale – American River College Horticulture
American River College
4700 College Oak Drive
Saturday, April 7th (8am-2pm) Rain or Shine!
Meet & Greet
Milagro Centre
6241 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael
Saturday, April 7th (11am-2pm)
The Fairy Godmother
@TheFairyGodmotherEvents
916.778.8867
The Festival of Dream
@TheGrounds
800 All America City Blvd., Roseville
Saturday, April 14th
http://www.thefestivalofdreams.com
https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheFairyGodmotherEvents/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.facebook.com/events/890527957821915/?event_time_id=890527964488581
52nd Banjo-JAM-A-Rama
The Courtyard by Marriot
1782 Tribute Road, Sacramento
Saturday, April 7th (8am-12am)
Sunday, April 8th (8am-5pm)
Admission:
Daily Pass: $20 or $25 at the door
FREE Admission for Kids Through High School
http://www.banjo-rama.com/2018/
Safe Driving Starts Young
Safety Center Incorporated
3909 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento, California 95827
Saturday, April 7th (12pm-4pm)
FREE
https://www.facebook.com/events/218094228930894/
The Clothing Exchange
River’s Edge Church
6449 Riverside Blvd.
1-4 pm
American River 50-Mile Endurance Run
http://www.ar50mile.com
Puente Futbol Foundation
Foot Golf Tournament
William Land Park
11 am
http://www.PuenteFutbol.com
Davis Farmers Market
Central Park
301 C. Street, Davis
Saturdays (8am-1pm)
http://www.davisfarmersmarket.org
Florin Buddhist Church Centennial
Textile Show, 4/21, 10am – 3pm
Preview show today at Sac State
http://www.johnmarshall.to/
Sylvan Learning of Elk Grove
7811 Laguna Blvd STE 110
Elk Grove
(916) 753-1690
http://www.SylvanLearning.com
2018 Kids Expo California
April 7 & 8th, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Single Day Pass: $12/person (kids 12 & under free)
Weekend Pass (Saturday & Sunday): $20/person (kids 12 & under free)
http://www.KidsExpoCA.com
http://Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/KidsExpoCA
New Menu at Lazy Dog
http://www.lazydogrestaurants.com
Hot Prom Hair Trends
https://www.supercuts.com/salon-locator.html
Cherry Blossom Festival
Sudwerk Brewery
2001 2nd Street, Davis
Saturday, April 7th (12pm-10am)
Sunday, April 8th (12pm-8pm)
https://davischerryblossomfestival.weebly.com/
Allergy Help
Roseville Optometry Associates
576 N. Sunrise Ave. Ste. #110
Roseville
https://vspblog.com/my-eyes-are-itchy-and-watery-whats-going-on/