SACRAMENTO (AP) – Sacramento has agreed to reform its policing practices and pay a black man $550,000 after a police officer threw him to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face.

Nandi Cain Jr. was jaywalking in Del Paso Heights on April 10, 2017 when a police officer stopped him and then punched him about 20 times. The incident was caught on cell phone camera. Cain’s nose was broken and he had a concussion.

Cain’s lawyers announced the tentative settlement Friday. Cain had sued Sacramento, saying he was targeted because of his race.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office says the city has reached a settlement with Cain and is waiting for him to return the written agreement with his signature.

The altercation occurred a year ago when an officer accused Cain of jaywalking and threw him to the ground when Cain argued.

According to Cain’s attorney, John Burris, Sacramento agreed to support a “judicial record expungement of the arrest related to this incident.” The officer involved in the incident will also not work as a patrol officer in Del Paso Heights in 2018 and 2019 and must undergo “Implicit Bias and Procedural Justice” training before returning to the neighborhood. All employees in the department must also go through the same Implicit Bias training, along with cultural immersion training.

Burris also said the City of Sacramento will implement an audit process for footage recorded using body worn cameras, including comparing the footage to police reports.

Sacramento police have faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks after two officers shot Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)