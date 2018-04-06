Man Wanted For Robbing Victim During Fake Cell Phone Sale In TurlockPolice in Turlock hope the photo of a man suspected of snatching money from a victim during a fake cell phone sale will help bring the man to justice.

Man Convicted For Role In Teen's Murder Denied ParoleA man convicted for his role in the murder of a Placer County teen 14 years ago has been denied parole.

Over 1 Million Undocumented Immigrants Have Drivers Licenses In CaliforniaMore than one million undocumented immigrants have gotten California driver's licenses since 2015.

Family Pleads For Daughter's Killer To Remain Locked UpIn 2003, 17-year-old Justine was strangled and buried alive in a stunning, high-profile murder case

Study: Dish Washing A Chore That Could Kill A RelationshipNobody enjoys doing chores around the house, but can you guess the number one chore most likely to ruin a relationship? The dishes.

Friday's Show Info. (4/6/18)

Bed Bath & Beyond Accepting Exchanges Of Toys R Us Gift Cards For Store Credit Until ThursdayWant to get rid of that Toys R Us gift card before the company goes out of business? Another store is offering to exchange the gift card for credit.

Kansas City Royals Become First Team To Sign A Player With AutismTarik El-Abour is not a Major League Baseball player yet, but his signing by the Kansas City Royals marks a historic first for the national pastime.

Manly Minute: Bad Clothes For TravelKen Rudulph shows 5 types of clothing to not wear while traveling.

Woman Accused Of Stealing As Much As $100,000 From Her Elderly MotherA Placer County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing up to $100,000 from her elderly mother.